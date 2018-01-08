Marcelo Brands Real Madrid 'F***ing Sunk' After Falling 16 Points Behind Barcelona in La Liga

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo branded his side as "f***ing sunk" after they were held to a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo on their return to La Liga following a short winter break on Sunday evening. 

Celticos midfielder Daniel Wass opened the scoring for the hosts on the half-hour mark with a stunning chip, however Los Blancos forced their way back into the contest via two quick-fire Gareth Bale finishes. 


But, in what was another disappointing second-half display by the Spanish capital side, they were pegged back late on as Maxi Gomes headed home 10 minutes from time. 

The result, which could have been worse had Keylor Navas not been equal to Iago Aspas' penalty midway through the second period, has left Real 16 points behind league leaders Barcelona, although they do still hold a game in hand over the Catalonians. 


However, the prospect of being able to close the gap to 13 points has not provided much comfort to Marcelo, who, despite admitting his teammates and himself are giving their all, understands the true magnitude of their situation. 


"We're sad and we're f**king sunk", the Brazilian told Marca following the stalemate in north west Spain. 

"We're trying to get out of this mess and we're working to do that, but we don't like this at all.

"It's difficult because the more matches you draw or lose, the more the pressure increases. We can't do anything else.

"We do what we can, we try to play good football, score goals and circulate the ball, but it's not happening for us."

Real now face a surely insurmountable challenge to retain the La Liga title at the end of this season, but Marcelo knows what is required from him at a club like Los Blancos. 

"There's no choice but to show your best face and fight", he continued.

"Fight and give your best so you can win."

