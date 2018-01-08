​Maurizio Sarri Claims Napoli Are Reaching 'Undiscovered Territory' This Season

Maurizio Sarri claims his high-flying Napoli side can push into 'undiscovered territory' this campaign, despite being irked by the two-week Serie A break.

The Partenopei secured victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday with second half goals from powerhouse defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Spanish speedster Jose Callejon.



The 2-0 triumph ensured Sarri's outfit stay atop the Serie A table and has brought confidence back to the dressing room after Tuesday's Coppa Italia hiccup against Atalanta.

Jose Callejon became the highest scoring Spanish player in Serie A history today with his 52nd goal for #Napoli . #ForzaCallejon#NapoliStats pic.twitter.com/J0bXvmXeMV — Ken Cioffredi (@NapoliStats) January 6, 2018

"It’s not an issue of squad rotation, but of mentality," insisted the Coach on Sky Sport Italia.

"At this moment, the team feels more fired up for Serie A games and I don’t know why. It’s a mistake. I get angry when we don’t give our all in training, let alone in a competitive match. We should focus on getting the most out of our potential in every game.

"We know that we must repeat last season’s performances to get back into the Champions League and anything more than that is undiscovered territory."

The two week Italian league break now begins and Sarri isn't a fan of the concept, despite also opposing packed fixture lists:

"I would happily continue without a vacation, but my players of course deserve a few days off. We’ve been going since the start of July, but I still think it’s excessive that a professional should require a whole week off."