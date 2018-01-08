Napoli Target Worried About Playing Time as €20m Deal is Agreed With Bologna

Napoli have agreed a €20m free with Bologna for forward Simone Verdi, however personal terms are yet to be agreed as the player is worried about his playing time in Naples.

According to La Gazetta Dello Sport, Verdi is worried he will get lost in the shuffle in Naples as the club look to win their first Serie A title since 1990. They currently sit a point clear of champions Juventus at the top and are looking to long term target Verdi for back up.

Napoli have had to fight off competition for the 25-year-old, and personal terms is the only thing stopping the transfer from now being finalised. Verdi has six goals this season for Bologna and has recently broke in to the Italian national team.

It is thought Verdi will fill in for the injured Arkadiusz Milik and support Dries Mertens as Napoli look to see out the season and clinch a famous title victory. The striker has had previously unsuccessful spells at Torino and Milan, but is very worried he will not be guaranteed game time if he joins the league leaders.

Napoli can still win a double this season, with the Europa League to play for alongside their title bid.