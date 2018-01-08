New Recruit Coutinho 'Excited' at the Prospect of Playing Alongside His Barcelona Idols

Phillippe Coutinho instantly stated he was excited at the thought of playing alongside his 'idols' as the talented Brazilian's mega-money move to the Nou Camp is drawing to its conclusion.





After all parties agreed to the reported £146m move on Saturday, Coutinho was briefly presented to the world's media at a photo call the following day.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It is understood that the 25 year old is expected to complete a two-part medical on Monday before formalising his deal with a ceremonial signing of his contract ahead of an official

photo-shoot and a press conference at the Nou Camp.

Speaking to the club's official channel Barca TV (reported vis Sky Sports) Coutinho said: "I have always said that it is a dream that I am living and I am very happy to be here.

"To be able to play, win titles, make the fans happy... always play with joy. It is incredible to know that I am going to live with idols, players with a lot of history.

"Footballers like Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, (Andres) Iniesta, (Gerard) Pique, (Sergio) Busquets. I am very happy to be able to live together, to be able to learn from them and be able to win together."

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Really exciting times for the La Liga front-runners and the club's supporters may not have to wait long to see the former Liverpool star make his debut for the Catalan giants. On Thursday evening, they are due to play Celta Vigo at home in the second leg of their last 16 tie of the Copa del Ray- the scores level at 1-1 after the first encounter.

No doubt that Coutinho will be eager to perform for his new employers and adoring fans to prove that his transfer was money well spent.