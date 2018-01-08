New Recruit Coutinho 'Excited' at the Prospect of Playing Alongside His Barcelona Idols

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Phillippe Coutinho instantly stated he was excited at the thought of playing alongside his 'idols' as the talented Brazilian's mega-money move to the Nou Camp is drawing to its conclusion.


After all parties agreed to the reported £146m move on Saturday, Coutinho was briefly presented to the world's media at a photo call the following day.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It is understood that the 25 year old is expected to complete a two-part medical on Monday before formalising his deal with a ceremonial signing of his contract ahead of an official

photo-shoot and a press conference at the Nou Camp.

Speaking to the club's official channel Barca TV (reported vis Sky Sports) Coutinho said: "I have always said that it is a dream that I am living and I am very happy to be here.

"To be able to play, win titles, make the fans happy... always play with joy. It is incredible to know that I am going to live with idols, players with a lot of history.

"Footballers like Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, (Andres) Iniesta, (Gerard) Pique, (Sergio) Busquets. I am very happy to be able to live together, to be able to learn from them and be able to win together."

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Really exciting times for the La Liga front-runners and the club's supporters may not have to wait long to see the former Liverpool star make his debut for the Catalan giants. On Thursday evening, they are due to play Celta Vigo at home in the second leg of their last 16 tie of the Copa del Ray- the scores level at 1-1 after the first encounter.

No doubt that Coutinho will be eager to perform for his new employers and adoring fans to prove that his transfer was money well spent. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters