Newcastle look to bolster their defensive options with a move for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window. According to the Daily Mail, one of the potential names on the Magpies' list is Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Kevin Trapp.

Newcastle are reportedly exploring the possibility of the loan move for Trapp until the end of the season. The German goalkeeper has played understudy to Alphonse Areola at PSG, and has only made two Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been linked to a number of goalkeepers this month as they look to improve their squad in their bid for Premier League survival. First-choice for the Magpies Rob Elliot has had his injury problems this season and has been rotated with Karl Darlow.

Newcastle have also considered moves for Joe Hart, who is currently on-loan at West Ham, as well as Real Madrid's Kika Casilla. Newcastle fans will welcome the links to Trapp, after reacting negatively to news that the club was interested in out of form Joe Hart.

Trapp has been handed some surprise starts for PSG over recent weeks and played in PSG's Coupe de France tie against Rennes. Newcastle's hopes in landing a loan deal for the 27-year-old may be dampened by the goalkeeper stating that he has no plans to leave PSG anytime soon.

However, Trapp also expressed his desire to be selected for Germany's World Cup squad for the upcoming tournament in Russia this summer. In order to be selected, Trapp may well need to prove himself with some more game time in the second half of the season. A loan move may be ideal if he fails to get more starts with PSG.