Newcastle Youth Coach Peter Beardsley Faces Investigation Amid Accusations of Racism & Bullying

Newcastle United's Under-23s coach Peter Beardsley is under investigation amid reports that he has bullied and racially abused players.

Sportsmail understands 22-year-old winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni has made the claims of bullying against his boss. Up to five of El-Mhanni's teammates are also said to have given witness statements in support of the young player.

Telegraph Sport are also reporting that an internal investigation is underway at Newcastle in response to the claims of bullying from Beardsley by African players under his management.

The development coach is due to meet with Newcastle's chief executive Lee Charnley, head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard, and a representative from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) on Monday.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Beardsley has received complaints of bullying since he joined the coaching staff at Newcastle. In 2003, the former England midfielder was the subject of a Premier League inquiry along with academy director Kenny Wharton after three former Newcastle youth-players - James Beaumont, Ross Gardner, and Neale McDermott - accused the pair of bullying.

On that occasion, Beardsley was cleared of the charges. The Premier League are yet to get involved in this most recent round of accusations at this stage. Even more recently, concerns about Beardsley's treatment of particular Newcastle players became apparent when former youth player Lewis Gibson left the club after he said he was unhappy under Beardsley.

As player Beardsley enjoyed two separate stints as a Newcastle player, and made over 300 appearances for the Magpies. The attacking midfielder also earned 59 caps for England. After also playing for the likes of Liverpool and Everton, Beardsley retired in 1999 and moved into the coaching at Newcastle.

When approached by Telegraph Sport, Beardsley acknowledged the accusations made against him, but refused to give a comment. His latest accuser, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, is set to have a separate grievance meeting with Newcastle later this week.