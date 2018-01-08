Nottingham Forest Finally Name Successor to Mark Warburton in the Form of Aitor Karanka

Nottingham Forest have confirmed Aitor Karanka as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Forest have been out of a manager since Mark Warburton was sacked on New Year's Eve after a run of just one win in seven games, and have now turned to the former Middlesbrough manager to lead their side.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website, the club Chairman Nicholas Randall QC said: "We are very pleased to have reached terms with Aitor Karanka to become the manager of Nottingham Forest. He is an exceptional candidate who fully subscribes to the vision of the club's owners and Board for the future of the club.

"Our objective is clear: we want to continue building this fantastic football club and lead it to a bright future. The wonderful supporters of the club deserve success and a return to the Premier League. We are all working hard off the pitch to achieve this goal and we believe that Aitor will ensure that we can get the job done on the field of play.

"I want to thank Gary Brazil, his staff and the players for their professionalism and loyalty in the last few days. In particular, the performance against Arsenal was truly outstanding and shows the potential of this fantastic club."

Karanka's first game in charge will be at home against high-flyers Aston Villa on Saturday, as he looks to steer his new side away from the threat of relegation and overturn their fortunes as of recent in the Championship.