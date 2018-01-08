Ousmane Dembele Reveals What He Learnt at Barcelona During Lengthy Injury Layoff

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele admits he has plenty of improvements to make after returning to the starting line-up at the weekend against Levante.

The flamboyant winger spent three months on the sidelines after tearing a hamstring against Getafe in September, but returned during the week as a substitute against Celta.

Speaking to Barça TV, Dembele revealed his struggles with focusing on getting back to fitness while learning about his new environment.

"The hardest thing during this time was maintaining the concentration to recover quickly. I had a lot of patience and now the hardest thing will be integrating myself into the team bit by bit," he said.

"I have been learning about the dynamic of the group in the time that I was away."

The Frenchman admitted that he is keen to get back to peak form, but understands that it will take time to get back to the standards that tempted Barça to pay €105m for his services during the summer. Dembele also acknowledged it had been a learning curve understanding how Barcelona works as a footballing institution.

⚽️⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Ousmane Dembele (@o.dembele7) on

"I know it is complicated and difficult to play in this team, but I like the philosophy of the club, which I have to learn.

"In these three months out I've learned Barcelona's philosophy of play completely."

The 20-year old will now face stiff competition for a continued place in Barça's side after Philippe Coutinho's move to the Nou Camp was confirmed on Saturday.

