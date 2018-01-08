Pep Guardiola Claims Man City Must Win More Trophies to 'Become as Big as Man Utd or Liverpool'

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City must win more trophies if they are to "become a big club".

The Citizens host Championship side Bristol City in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, and appear on course to win the Premier League title for the first time in three seasons.

City also remain in contention for both the FA Cup - after Saturday's 4-1 win over Burnley in the third round - and the Champions League, with a potential quadruple still on the cards.

But Guardiola has stressed that his side must remain focussed if they are to convert their excellent performances into silverware.

"To become a big club like United or Liverpool with their history, you have to win," the Catalan coach said - quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “Winning helps to win more. It’s so important.

"It is nice to have good performances but you have to lift titles. Nobody can take away what we’ve done so far. But we have to lift titles in the future – without them it’s not enough."

Turning his attention directly towards the League Cup semi-final, Guardiola added: "We are going to try to do Bristol, to win the game, take the best result as possible, then go to Bristol away with the best result, that's the only way I know.

"The important thing is to be involved in all competitions and we are there as well as other teams, because Chelsea are in the same position, they're in them all.

“We have to be involved in everything. From my experience in Barcelona when we won the triple, in January you cannot talk about it, it’s unrealistic.

“In sport, the most important thing is what's next. Visualise, focus what’s next. If you look far away big mistake.”