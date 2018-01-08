Philippe Coutinho Admits He Owes Liverpool Teammates and Staff One Last Return to Say Goodbye

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he left Liverpool in a 'healthy' position following his £142m move to Barcelona last week - and vowed to return to the club to say goodbye to his teammates and the members of staff he dealt with at the Anfield and Melwood. 

Quoted in an extraordinary behind-the-scenes feature with Sportsmail as he was waiting for the transfer to be confirmed, the Brazilian praised the teammates he has left behind - while revealing excitement at those he is set to join. 

"They are in a healthy position, with very, very good footballers," he said of Liverpool. "The signing of Virgil van Dijk is a statement, Mo Salah is a wonderful footballer. I look forward to watching them win trophies and to celebrating their success. 

"I would not have left for any other club, but Barcelona is something different. It is a dream, a place of magic for me. When I was young I would watch Ronaldinho play, I would watch him give magic. Now they have Messi doing the same."

The 25-year-old also admitted that he owes the Merseyside club a debt for his five years of service, saying: "I gave 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time I played for Liverpool. Five years, I did everything I could possibly do. I love this club, but it is time for a new adventure.

"I have so many memories and have so many people to thank at Liverpool. I have to improve as a player. In my head, I always think this. I understand the size of the task ahead, the cost of the transfer, the status of the deal but this is about ambition, dreams. 

"I want to play with the best player in the world. But I will return to Liverpool to say goodbye, to my team-mates, to staff and to the people who helped me and my family. I owe them a lot. Now I am looking forward. It's time. Yes, it's time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters