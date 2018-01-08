Philippe Coutinho Admits He Owes Liverpool Teammates and Staff One Last Return to Say Goodbye

Philippe Coutinho has insisted that he left Liverpool in a 'healthy' position following his £142m move to Barcelona last week - and vowed to return to the club to say goodbye to his teammates and the members of staff he dealt with at the Anfield and Melwood.

Quoted in an extraordinary behind-the-scenes feature with Sportsmail as he was waiting for the transfer to be confirmed, the Brazilian praised the teammates he has left behind - while revealing excitement at those he is set to join.

Disappointed Coutinho has gone, never thought he’d turn into the players he’s become when I first played with him, but he’s been a great @LFC player these last few years. 142 million though! Just need to use the money better than we did when Suarez left!! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 6, 2018

"They are in a healthy position, with very, very good footballers," he said of Liverpool. "The signing of Virgil van Dijk is a statement, Mo Salah is a wonderful footballer. I look forward to watching them win trophies and to celebrating their success.

"I would not have left for any other club, but Barcelona is something different. It is a dream, a place of magic for me. When I was young I would watch Ronaldinho play, I would watch him give magic. Now they have Messi doing the same."

The 25-year-old also admitted that he owes the Merseyside club a debt for his five years of service, saying: "I gave 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time I played for Liverpool. Five years, I did everything I could possibly do. I love this club, but it is time for a new adventure.

"I have so many memories and have so many people to thank at Liverpool. I have to improve as a player. In my head, I always think this. I understand the size of the task ahead, the cost of the transfer, the status of the deal but this is about ambition, dreams.

"I want to play with the best player in the world. But I will return to Liverpool to say goodbye, to my team-mates, to staff and to the people who helped me and my family. I owe them a lot. Now I am looking forward. It's time. Yes, it's time."