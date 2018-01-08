PHOTOS: Thousands Queue for Hours as Lukas Podolski Opens Own Kebab Shop in Old Stomping Ground

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

World Cup winner Lukas Podolski opened a kebab shop in the German city of Cologne, with over 1,000 hungry fans visiting on the opening night.

Podolski, who currently plays in Japan with Vissel Kobe, first joined the FC Köln youth academy in 1995 and spent a total of 14 years with the club, eventually ending his time with Effzeh in 2012 to join Arsenal.

However, the 32-year-old is still a much-loved figure in western Germany and crowds of supporters flocked to see his new kebab shop in Cologne.

"Ideas just come - I don't even really have a business plan right now," Podolski admitted on the opening night, as quoted by Deutsche Welle. "Opening a five-star restaurant isn't my style - I'm not the type that wears a suit."

According to reports some fans of Poldi and kebabs queued for five hours to catch a glimpse of the 130-cap Germany star.


Although Arsenal fans will have to go out of their way to visit the kebab shop, with their Europa League game in Cologne having already been and gone, Poldi's new business venture has certainly made an impact with fans on social media.


Following a brief spell in north London where Podolski scored 31 goals in 82 appearances, the German star went on to play for Inter Milan and Galatasaray before moving to the J1 League in the latest summer transfer window.

Podolski made 130 appearances for the German national team during his career - in which he scored 49 goals - and also helped Die Mannschaft go on to win the World Cup in 2014.

