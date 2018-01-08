PSV Join Everton in January Chase for Crystal Palace Fullback Patrick van Aanholt

Crystal Palace fullback Partrick van Aanholt has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this month, with Sam Allardyce said to be keen at the prospect of a reunion at Everton.





However, it now appears the Toffees will face stiff competition from the player's native homeland, as PSV Eindhoven have joined the race for the defender's signature.





Manager Phillip Cocu is reportedly trying to convince Palace to part with the player on a loan deal this season, while Everton are after a permanent switch to Goodison Park.

Would you take Patrick Van Aanholt as someone who could challenge Leighton Baines?

Big Sam seems to likes him as he had him at Sunderland and bought him last season while he was at Palace pic.twitter.com/u6eUXfCBJU — EvertonArmy1878 (@EArmy1878) December 27, 2017

According to The Mirror, the former Chelsea and Sunderland man - who joined Palace last January for £14m - is wanted by PSV until the end of the current season, with view to a potentially making the move permanent down the line.





However, van Aanholt has featured in recent games for Roy Hodgson and has performed well when called upon; notably against high-flying Manchester City last week and Palace may feel there's life yet in the 27-year-old's career in south London.





If the speedy fullback takes it upon himself to force through a move Palace are seemingly prepared though, with Hodgson reported to view Southampton defender Matt Targett as a direct replacement.

The Dutchman could very well start on Monday in Palace's away clash at Brighton in the FA Cup, as the former England manager looks to rotate his squad and avoid injuries.