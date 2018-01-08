PSV Join Everton in January Chase for Crystal Palace Fullback Patrick van Aanholt

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Crystal Palace fullback Partrick van Aanholt has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this month, with Sam Allardyce said to be keen at the prospect of a reunion at Everton.


However, it now appears the Toffees will face stiff competition from the player's native homeland, as PSV Eindhoven have joined the race for the defender's signature.


Manager Phillip Cocu is reportedly trying to convince Palace to part with the player on a loan deal this season, while Everton are after a permanent switch to Goodison Park.

According to The Mirror, the former Chelsea and Sunderland man - who joined Palace last January for £14m - is wanted by PSV until the end of the current season, with view to a potentially making the move permanent down the line.


However, van Aanholt has featured in recent games for Roy Hodgson and has performed well when called upon; notably against high-flying Manchester City last week and Palace may feel there's life yet in the 27-year-old's career in south London.


If the speedy fullback takes it upon himself to force through a move Palace are seemingly prepared though, with Hodgson reported to view Southampton defender Matt Targett as a direct replacement.

The Dutchman could very well start on Monday in Palace's away clash at Brighton in the FA Cup, as the former England manager looks to rotate his squad and avoid injuries.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters