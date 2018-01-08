REVEALED: What Philippe Coutinho Was Thinking as Barcelona Transfer Went Through - in His Own Words

Philippe Coutinho admitted to nerves while the process of his transfer to Barcelona was going through - but insisted that he was determined to play with the 'best player in the world' as soon as possible.

An incredible feature from Sportsmail saw two of their journalists sit with Coutinho and his entourage throughout the final two days of the transfer saga - boarding the final flight to Barcelona with him and gauging his reactions throughout the process.

Sat in a London hotel on Friday night as he waited for word on the deal, he admitted: "I feel anxious right now. Not tomorrow when we fly, but now. I am between clubs. I am sitting in London with you, not at Liverpool and not yet at Barcelona. Not yet."

Barcelona rejected Liverpool's last-gasp request to take the Brazilian back on loan for the rest of the season, leaving him without any Champions League football for the rest of the season - but Lucas Leiva, FaceTiming Coutinho to chat about the move, insisted: "Missing the Champions League means you will be fresh for the World Cup, my friend.

"It's not ideal, but you have to look at things positively. At 25, there are many more opportunities to come."

Coutinho gushed time and again about the prospect of playing alongside Lionel Messi, and named a handful more players he is looking forward to playing alongside at the Nou Camp - including one of this season's surprise stars.

"When I played there (the Nou Camp) for Espanyol against Barcelona," he said of Messi, "I saw the magic was for real because Messi scored four goals! He does things to make your jaw drop wide open. And then there is Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho..."

Speaking the previous day about his potential squad number - with most of Barca's already assigned for the season - someone suggested that he take the club's number 10 shirt. "No! No! No! There is only one No 10 at Barcelona (Messi)," he grinned. "He is the best player in the world, the ultimate No 10."

He also revealed how Luis Suarez helped prepare him for the move by getting a property in Catalonia ready for him, saying: "He saw that a house next to his became available. He didn't know I was coming for certain but he liked the idea.

"It's a kind gesture. We've seen the pictures, the views look amazing. We are in touch all the time and I look forward to seeing the property with my family. I know Luis will help us to feel at home."