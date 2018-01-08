Sky Sports Reporter Claims Newcastle Preparing Treble Swoop for Chelsea & Liverpool Stars

Newcastle United are looking to ensure their Premier League survival with a squad revamp in the January transfer window. The Magpies have been linked with a number of players heading into the new year, with one Sky Sports reporter claiming that the club is preparing to move for three top Premier League stars.

Sky Sports' Keith Downie, speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, claims that Newcastle are eyeing a loan-move for Chelsea defender David Luiz:

"He's looked at David Luiz this window," said Downie (via the Express). "He'd like to bring him on loan until the end of the window but there's no chance of that happening."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Injuries and a supposed falling out with manager Antonio Conte has meant that David Luiz has been kept out of the Chelsea starting lineup in recent months. But Chelsea is not the only club Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been looking to raid this January.





Downie also claims that Benitez wants to bring in Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings from Liverpool in hopes to improve Newcastle's attacking output. Newcastle have managed just 20 goals from 22 league matches so far this term.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But Downie believes that these moves are also unlikely to happen. He added that Benitez would: "Like to bring in Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool and Danny Ings but these aren't going to happen. For one they can't afford it and two he hasn't even been told the budget."

Loan moves looks to be the solution for Newcastle in January, as there remains a lack of clarity over transfer budgets at the club. In the meantime Newcastle face a crucial match against Swansea in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.