Southampton Skipper Urges Teammates to 'Move On' From Virgil van Dijk Transfer Saga

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Southampton captain Steven Davis has urged his teammates to step up their game as they look to put the disappointment of Virgil van Dijk's departure to Liverpool behind them.

The Saints skipper believes his side need to show their commitment to current manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who has come under fire in recent weeks after a poor run of form.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Davis said: "We’re not in a good position, not happy with the first half of the season and the results we've had. We've got to be honest with that assessment.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We should be doing better but we need to go and show that week in, week out on the pitch so hopefully this is the first step in the right direction. It’s important that we all stick together."

Davis, who was awarded an MBE for services to British football in 2017, admitted the club had gone through a tough time after van Dijk's protracted move to Anfield dragged on, and sympathised with the Dutchman after he came under fire for his performances towards the end of his career at St Mary's.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It was a difficult situation for Virgil because players' heads are going to be turned when they hear certain moves are coming up. To be fair to him, once the window closed I thought he got his head down and worked hard.

"People forgot he was out for six months prior to that as well. He's obviously got his move, now it's important we move on."

Pellegrino's side have failed to win in their last nine league games, with the Saints plummeting to 17th place in the Premier League table in recent weeks, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters