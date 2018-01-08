Southampton Skipper Urges Teammates to 'Move On' From Virgil van Dijk Transfer Saga

Southampton captain Steven Davis has urged his teammates to step up their game as they look to put the disappointment of Virgil van Dijk's departure to Liverpool behind them.

The Saints skipper believes his side need to show their commitment to current manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who has come under fire in recent weeks after a poor run of form.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Davis said: "We’re not in a good position, not happy with the first half of the season and the results we've had. We've got to be honest with that assessment.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We should be doing better but we need to go and show that week in, week out on the pitch so hopefully this is the first step in the right direction. It’s important that we all stick together."

Davis, who was awarded an MBE for services to British football in 2017, admitted the club had gone through a tough time after van Dijk's protracted move to Anfield dragged on, and sympathised with the Dutchman after he came under fire for his performances towards the end of his career at St Mary's.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It was a difficult situation for Virgil because players' heads are going to be turned when they hear certain moves are coming up. To be fair to him, once the window closed I thought he got his head down and worked hard.

"People forgot he was out for six months prior to that as well. He's obviously got his move, now it's important we move on."

Pellegrino's side have failed to win in their last nine league games, with the Saints plummeting to 17th place in the Premier League table in recent weeks, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.