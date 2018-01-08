Stefano Okaka Opens Up on Watford 'Limbo' & Issues Walter Mazzarri Transfer Plea

Watford forward Stefano Okaka has revealed he is unhappy with current life at Vicarage Road and has issued former boss Walter Mazzarri a come-and-get-me plea.





The 28-year-old joined the Hornets in a deal worth around £6m from Belgian side Anderlecht during the summer of 2016, and despite an injury-ridden first season in English football, he managed to net four times in 10 outings.





However, since the appointment of Marco Silva at the mid-table Premier League club, the Italy international's opportunities have been somewhat more limited, making just two top-flight starts this term.

Due to what Okaka describes as a "limbo" period in his career, the player has attempted to force a move away from Watford, with discussions with the club's hierarchy taking place about a potential exit.

Serie A side Torino have recently instated former Hornets boss Mazzarri into the manager's role at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, and the Roma academy product sees linking up with his ex-boss as a possible destination.

“I’m 28 years old, I’m in the prime of my career, I can’t spend any more time in this limbo and I’m not happy at the moment”, the attacker told Gazzetta Della Sport, as quoted by the Watford Observer.

“I only ask to be able to do my job and get back to normal. I talked to [Watford owner] Gino Pozzo and I hope everything can be resolved in complete harmony.

“Torino? They’re a great team, with a legendary history, which makes this club special. I’ve been told that the Torino shirt gives off unique sensations.

“Mazzarri? I’ve always enjoyed working with him because he’s honest to his players. He tells you things to your face and I appreciate people like him.

“I don’t think there’s much else about him that’s up for discussion. Even in England, he proved to be a good coach.”