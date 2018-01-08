Too Much: Report Claims to Reveal Antione Griezmann's Demands to Join Man Utd in the Summer

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is demanding a wage packet of £400k a week to complete a move to Old Trafford in the summer. The French striker was initially offered wages of around £290k a week to join United - which Griezmann agreed too.

However, the Atlético Madrid talisman has since changed his mind and is now demanding over £100k more than what was initially agreed, something that could allow Barcelona or Real Madrid to sign him in the summer.

"The goalposts have moved significantly since the first attempt to sign Griezmann," a source close to Manchester United told the Sun.

"The package offered last year which was agreed is now a lot less than what he wants next summer.

"It might be too much even for us to afford. The club is desperate to sign him but it is an awful lot of money."

"His people are making different demands which the club might be reluctant to give in to."

Griezmann has become one of the most popular figures in European football since his €30m move to Atlético in 2014. The 26-year-old ended a nine-year spell playing as a winger at Real Sociedad to move to the Spanish capital, adopting a more central role at the Vicente Calderón.

Griezmann has since gone on to score 91 goals in 182 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, with incredible performances with the French national team helping him become one of the most coveted stars of European football.