Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Claims Harry Winks 'Not Ready to Play' Ahead of Everton Clash

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Harry Winks is still "not ready to play" ahead of next weekend's Premier League clash with Everton.

The midfielder was unavailable for Sunday's 3-0 FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley, and has not featured for Spurs since the Boxing Day victory against Southampton.

Pochettino has now confirmed that the reason for his absence was a mixture of both injury and illness.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

“Harry Winks had a problem in his ankle and had a cold during the week," said the Argentine coach - quoted by London Football News. "He’s not ready to play.

“They’re not machines. There are 24 players who all work hard to fight for one place in the starting XI.”

Tottenham were comfortable winners against their League One opposition on Sunday, a brace from Harry Kane and a Jan Vertonghen goal enough to seal victory.

Winks would likely have been delighted watching on, having earlier admitted his aspirations for success in the FA Cup.





“For me it’s very important,” he said. “As a young English player growing up watching the FA Cup, it’s a magical trophy and it’s something everyone wants to win in their career.

“The FA Cup is something we take very seriously and we did last year as well. The thing is with the cup, you can never be too sure.

“The magic of the cup has been proven so many times and anything can happen."