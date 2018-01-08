Tottenham Interested in Signing Gent Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze in January

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Tottenham have expressed an interest in signing Gent Midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze before the close of the January transfer window, according to reports in Belgium.


Spurs are said to be willing to pay just over £5m for the 18-year-old, who has impressed since breaking into the first-team this season.


The Georgian youngster has made three appearances for Gent and already provided two assists.

Tottenham have not yet made a signing in the January window, but have reportedly identified Chakvetadze as a potential future star.


He has already been capped for Georgia's national team, and his creativity and technical proficiency have caught the eye.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Bournemouth have also been linked with a move for the teenager, while Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk are believed to be monitoring his status.


Chakvetadze joined Gent six months ago having impressed at the Under-19 European Championships, scoring Georgia's winner against Sweden in the group stage.


The Belgian outfit beat both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen to the playmaker's signature immediately after the tournament.

Bayern are reportedly considering another attempted transfer, although it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the required fee.


Should Tottenham complete a deal for Chakvetadze, he will almost certainly be deemed a future prospect and not a first-team option.


Pochettino has, however, earned a reputation as an astute developer of young talent, so Spurs fans will likely be optimistic over his potential.

