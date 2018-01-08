Tottenham Pursue Barcelona Misfit as Coutinho Arrival Limits First Team Chances Further

January 08, 2018

Tottenham could be about to offer Andre Gomes a way out of Barcelona, with a report claiming Maurcio Pochettino will renew his interest in the Portuguese midfielder after choosing not to move for Ross Barkley.

The Express claims that Spurs 'pulled out' of the race for Barkley leaving him free to join Chelsea without competition and have since set their sights on Barcelona flop Andre Gomes, who has struggled to settle in Catalonia since his 2016 arrival.

The 24-year-old Euro 2016 winner, who arrived with high hopes and a higher price tag of €55m (including various add-ons) from Valencia, has featured mainly as a substitute this season and has played fewer than 400 minutes in all competitions, as his side have stormed to a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga table largely without him.

The arrival of Philippe Coutinho is likely to only limit Gomes' chances further at Camp Nou, but Spurs could be willing to offer the star a way out, according to the report.

West Ham and Manchester United are also cited as maintaining an interest in the central midfielder whose price tag is unknown, but Spurs appear to be the frontrunners and were allegedly close to wrapping up a deal for Gomes in the summer.

Meanwhile, Gomes is unlikely to be the only one in danger of an exit from Barcelona with Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and Gerard Deulofeu all linked with winter moves. The latter could be about to return to Serie A and San Siro, with Inter reportedly keeping tabs on the attacking wide man.

