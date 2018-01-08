West Ham Fans Blast Cheikhou Kouyate Following Dour Performance in FA Cup Draw to Shrewsbury

Cheikhou Kouyate has been the subject of heavy criticism from West Ham fans, following the midfielder's performance in the Hammers' drab 0-0 draw away to League One Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The hosts dominated their Premier League opposition for large parts of the game but were unable to clinch victory in what was a brave display. West Ham, on the other hand, were made to look poor throughout, and the Londoners only managed to register two shots on target.

David Moyes made four changes to the side which drew 1-1 away to Tottenham on Thursday, and - in hindsight - the lethargic Hammers might have required more as their tiredness showed.

Cheikhou Kouyate's performance in particular, not for the first time this season, came under scrutiny, with the Senegal international struggling to track his runners in what was an overall lacklustre individual display. Kouyate, who joined West Ham from Belgian outfit Andrelecht in 2014, has had somewhat of an indifferent half-season, and fans are starting to show their frustration

Danny Murphy: "Kouyate looks dead on his feet. He looks so tired."



No mate, he's just shit. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) January 7, 2018





How is Kouyate so shit now, he was quality in his first 2 seasons — Daniel⚒ (@WHUDaniel_) January 7, 2018





Literally don't even care if I sound like a little fan boy. Tell me exactly what Kouyate offers the team that Cullen won't? He has better passing, better awareness, much neater feet. If we do sell him and keep playing Kouyate I'll be livid. Cullen could easily be our next Noble. — JoshWilk93 (@JoshWilky93) January 7, 2018





Never thought I'd say it but one of our biggest problems is Kouyate... lazy, makes no effort to make an angel for others to pass to him, doesn't track back & slows momentum down at throw ins by jogging over.



I'd sell him this month if £20m is bid. He wants out. — Brownie (@WestHamMatters) January 2, 2018





Kouyate and West Ham will be hoping to do better when the Shrews travel to the London Stadium on the 16th for the replay. The Hammers will be desperate to avoid defeat - having being knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup six times in the past eight years.





This weekend, David Moyes' side will be aiming to clinch a vital three points against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium. The Hammers are just two points above safety in 15th place.