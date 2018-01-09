AC Milan Seek Out Argentine Wonderkid Dubbed 'Next Dybala' to Save Their Struggling Season

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

AC Milan have set their aim to one of Argentina’s most promising talents dubbed ‘the new Dybala' in an attempt to put right their disappointing season.


Gonzalo Maroni, 18-year-old forward sensation is currently the sharpest point in Boca Juniors’ attack and grew up in the Instituto de Cordoba youth academy, of whom Paulo Dybala is also a graduate.

ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

Maroni has been linked with a move to Europe with several teams interested, but it’s the Rossoneri who seem to have the biggest appetite.

SportMediaset report that during negotiations that went underway regarding the sale of Gustavo Gomez, they have also enquired about the youngster moving in the opposite direction.

Whilst the two clubs have apparently stalled on the deal regarding Gomez, Milan are still shopping the central defender around and have contacted Udinese over a possible swap deal involving Jakub Jankto.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Currently sitting in 11th, AC Milan have seriously underperformed this season despite shelling out £160m in the summer on new signings.

With new owners taking over in April, Milan were able to bring in top quality players like Leonardo Bonucci from rivals Juventus and Hakan Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen but still haven't been able to turn around the poor fortunes the club has endured for nearly a decade.

