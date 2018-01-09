Arsenal Star Alex Iwobi Set for Fine After Attending Late Night Party Hours Before Shock FA Cup Exit

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi was filmed at a house party apparently in the early hours of the morning, just hours before the Gunners’ surprise FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend.





The 21-year-old was videoed screaming and dancing in the early hours of Saturday morning in London's Soho district, as reported by The Sun.

Alex Iwobi looks like he’s having a hell of a time 😂 pic.twitter.com/NDNcO9bu6E — :/ (@Willzzzyy) January 8, 2018

The next day Iwobi was part of the Arsenal side that lost 4-2 to Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

The star was filmed at the party, during which people were (at least according to the Sun's source) smoking cannabis and inhaling laughing gas.

Arsenal supporters have blasted the midfielder’s performance in the following match, but as reported by Evening Standard journalist James Olley, Arsenal boss Wenger believes Iwobi was not involved in any alcohol or drugs consumption.

Wenger says he's confident Iwobi was not involved in drinking or any drug-related activity at the party he attended before Forest game. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 9, 2018

The party came to the media's attention after a Snapchat video of the player at the event was circulated with the caption, “Shouldn’t Iwobi be sleeping?”

Apparently neighbours made noise complaints about the party in the rented Airbnb flat in central London.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Whilst Wenger has reputed claims Iwobi was using alcohol or drugs and the party, the Telegraph reports that Wenger is still set to fine him after breaking the club's 48-hour curfew before a match.