Barcelona Prepare to Offer Atletico Superstar Antoine Griezmann 5-Year Deal Despite Coutinho Capture

Barcelona are ready to follow up their capture of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool by pffering Antoine Griezmann a five-year contract.

The Spanish giants officially put an end to months of speculation on Monday by announcing the Brazilian as a £145m signing, but the league leaders aren't wanting to curb their spending there.

Via radio station Cadena SER, Barca officials are in negotiations to try and sign Griezmann for the value of his €100m release clause in the summer, and are willing to put him in the same pay bracket as Luis Suarez, who is just under Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

Numerous big clubs hold an interest in signing Griezmann, including Manchester United who came within a whisker of signing him last summer before Atletico's transfer ban was upheld, but Barca are believed to be the favourites.

The Frenchman has been with Atleti for three-and-a-half seasons following his move from Real Sociedad and is regarded as one of Europe's best forwards, but he is no longer the main man at the club with Diego Costa now officially registered.

Costa signed for the club for £57m last year but could not be registered until January, and it could be that Griezmann feels the time is right to move on.

Barca are putting together a formiddable-looking line up, with Coutinho joining Messi, Suarez and Ousmane Dembele up front, and the 26-year-old would only add even more firepower for Ernesto Valverde.

Griezmann has scored 65 La Liga goals for Diego Dimeone's side and has an impressive record of a goal every two games - this season he hasn't been quite as fruitful in front of goal as previous seasons, hitting just five so far.

