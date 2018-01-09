Chelsea Issue Plea to Local Council as Injunction Threatens to Halt Stamford Bridge Redevelopment

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Chelsea have submitted a request to their local council to help navigate a roadblock that threatens to derail the £1billion redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions are facing a high-court injunction from the owners of two nearby properties, who say the planned construction works on the proposed 60,000 seater stadium would block out their sunlight.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have requested that Hammersmith and Fulham council look to enforce compulsory purchase powers to bypass the issue, or the club face the real possibility of the redevelopment being stopped.

Image by Toby Cudworth

Chelsea have told the council they cannot afford to begin development work while there remains a risk that the injunction proceedings could succeed.

The council are understood to be planning to use their powers under planning law to buy the air rights over part of Stamford Bridge and the railway line which sits between the stadium and the affected homes.

In turn, they would then lease the land back to both Chelsea and Network Rail, meaning the planned redevelopments would be allowed to proceed.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

During the original planning phase, fifty homes were identified as being affected by the planned redevelopment. Chelsea expect to agree compensation with 48 of those, with only the two properties in question standing in their way from work beginning.


The Blues are believed to be looking at 2024 to move back in, with four years at a yet to be undecided temporary home beginning in two seasons time.

Rivals Tottenham have spent this season playing their home games at Wembley whilst their White Hart Lane base undergoes a major overhaul, with the national stadium a potential destination for Antonio Conte's side.

