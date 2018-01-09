Defensive Starlet Andreas Christensen Signs New 4.5 Year Deal With Chelsea

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Chelsea have confirmed that a new four-and-a-half-year deal has been signed by defender Andreas Christensen.

The 21-year-old Denmark international has broken through to the Blues first team under Antonio Conte this season after a two-year loan spell in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach, and has made 22 appearances for the Londoners so far this season.

Christensen has established himself as a key defender under Conte, even keeping David Luiz out of the starting XI, and the club have decided to tie him down, announcing a new deal for him on Tuesday, amid interest from other clubs, including Barcelona.

"Andreas Christensen has today signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea Football Club," a statement on the club's official website read.

"It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future," the player said after putting pen to paper. "I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well."

Marina Granovskaia, the club's director chimed in, saying: "This contract is reward for the excellent form Andreas has shown in the first half of the season. He showed immense potential when he signed for Chelsea in 2012 and is now enjoying the benefits of the dedication and professionalism he has shown since.

"After two seasons on loan in Germany we were convinced he was ready to be a part of the squad this season and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands. 

"We are delighted he has chosen to commit his future to Chelsea and we look forward to four-and-a-half more successful years with Andreas at the club."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters