FanView: Why Everton Cult Hero Oumar Niasse's Potential Departure Is Tinged With Sadness

It's a crazy world when some Evertonians may be feeling a tinge of sadness over the growing likelihood of Oumar Niasse's departure.

And a crazy world it must be as the Senegalese striker appears to be heading towards the exit door at Goodison Park under Sam Allardyce.

Everton's fellow Premier League sides Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion are all weighing up £13m bids for Niasse's signature as Allardyce looks to move players on to make room for more arrivals like Cenk Tosun.

If nothing else, this bolt out of the blue sums up Niasse's Toffees career perfectly and would provide a somewhat fitting tribute to a whirlwind two-year stay on Merseyside.

From 'raw' attacker to laughable transfer acquisition, from frozen out first teamer to Gwladys Street cult hero, Niasse has gone through the wringer and then some since his £13.5m switch from Lokomotiv Moscow in January 2015.

The 27-year-old has done what few players have in recent times - turned his fortunes around through sheer grit, determination, will and a never-say-die attitude.

Maligned by many as someone without a footballing bone in his body, Niasse's sorry time in L4 appeared to be at an end when, after being told he was surplus to requirements by former boss Ronald Koeman, he was stripped of a locker and shirt number, forced to train with the club's Under-23s and then sent out on loan to Hull.

Niasse, though, is not one to give up so easily and, following the Blues' horrendous start to the campaign under the Dutchman, was handed a lifeline by the man who wanted nothing to do with him.

Cue Niasse bundling home two quick-fire goals against Bournemouth to secure a vital 2-1 home victory and, ironically, save Koeman's bacon for a while longer.

Remarkably, just two months ago Niasse had the fourth best goals-to-minutes ratio across Europe too, with his five strikes in seven outings only bettered by Radamel Falcao, Ciro Immobile and Edinson Cavani.

It seemed that a corner had finally been turned for the former Brann starlet but Allardyce's arrival has put paid to his inevitably fairytale climax.

The 63-year-old is a known advocate of preferring his strikers to be strong, tall and physically capable of tussling with the biggest defenders in England's top flight.

Niasse, for his hard work, off the ball running and knack for popping up with a goal or assist, isn't that man and, after failing to make the most of the opportunities afforded to him under Allardyce, now looks set to depart.

It brings a sad end to Niasse's career at Goodison - hampered by that ridiculous two-match ban for simulation no less - and some Evertonians will be disappointed to see him go.

Everton's fanbase has prided itself on supporting those who always give 100% commitment to the Royal Blue jersey. Niasse certainly did, and his potential departure will leave a hole in the Toffees' senior set up.

