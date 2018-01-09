Leeds United Confirm the Signing Of 21-Year-Old Japanese International Yosuke Ideguchi

Leeds United have announced the signing of Japanese youngster Yosuke Ideguchi for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old has signed a four year deal at Elland Road that will see him tied down to the club until the summer of 2022.

The Championship side have been linked with a move for Ideguchi since September, having set up an expanded scouting model around Asia. And now, the club have confirmed the signing from Gamba Osaka - becoming the first Japanese player to sign for the club.



An announcement on the club's website confirmed Ideguchi's arrival:

"Leeds United can today confirm the signing of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi." The statement reads.





"The 21-year-old has successfully completed his medical and becomes the first Japanese player to sign for the club.

"Ideguchi joins the club from J1 League side Gamba Osaka for an undisclosed fee and has penned a contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2022."

✍️ | Leeds United can today confirm the signing of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZSG8kDqNJ0 pic.twitter.com/DDphlCB9wx — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 9, 2018

Ideguchi has so far been capped ten times by Japan, finding the back of the net twice, and any spirited performances over the remainder of the season may well land him on the plane to Russia this summer, ahead of the World Cup.

However, these performances won't be seen in Yorkshire. Ideguchi has immediately made the switch to Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa, where he will see out the rest of the campaign - in hope of gradually preparing him for the first team at Elland Road.

Leeds currently sit sixth in England's second tier, and will be hoping that the second half of the current campaign will see them promoted to the top flight - returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.