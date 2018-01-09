Leicester City Play Hardball With Dutch Side Over Loan of Promising Youngster

January 09, 2018

Leicester City are digging their heels with second tier Dutch side De Graafschap in their attempts to land teenage starlet Layton Ndukwu.

De Graafschap have made two loan offers for the 19-year-old, but according to the Mail, Leicester have not responded to either.

Ndukwu is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the country and has been offered the chance to play regular senior football in the Eerste Divisie for the remainder of this season.

De Graafschap head coach Henk De Jong kept tabs on the forward in December as Ndukwu lined up against Manchester United Under 23s.

A loan switch for Ndukwa could be highly beneficial for the youngster’s development, but Leicester’s stalling has raised fears that he may not be given the opportunity.

The England youth international has been tipped to make the first-team breakthrough at the King Power Stadium in the new year.

But it may be wiser to send the lad out on load to give him regular senior footballing experience ahead of a potential inclusion in Leicester’s squad in the next campaign.

