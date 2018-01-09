Leroy Fer Free to Face Newcastle on Saturday After Swansea Win Red Card Appeal

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Swansea City have seen success in their appeal regarding the red card shown to Leroy Fer during the side's FA Cup third-round clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, per the BBC.

The midfielder was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor in the 67th minute of the 0-0 draw for a foul on Helder Costa, with the official claiming that the player was dismissed as a result of violent conduct in a subsequent report.

The club put out a statement after the match, expressing their intent to appeal the decision.


“Swansea City have lodged an appeal against Leroy Fer’s sending off at Wolves on Saturday," it read.


“The midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 67th minute of the Emirates FA Cup tie for a foul on Helder Costa which was deemed by referee Anthony Taylor to constitute violent conduct."

“I did not see their red card, but the second one is a classic yellow card," boss Carlos Carvajal declared.

“There was no danger of the player going into the area or into a goalscoring situation. It was a tactical foul, it was not really a kick in that moment. To me it is a typical yellow card.”

The Swans have since won their appeal, leaving Fer free to face Newcastle at St James' Park this coming weekend.

