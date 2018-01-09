Leverkusen Winger Leon Bailey Attracting Interest from Trio of Top Premier League Clubs

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Premier League sides Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all sent their scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen's winger Leon Bailey ahead of a possible summer move. 

Arsenal were reported to have stolen a march on their rivals to the signing of the Jamaican, but according to the Mirror (via Sportslens), Chelsea - who have been admirers of the pacy winger since he was 15 years old - and United are both still in the hunt.

The former Belgian Young Footballer of the Year moved from Genk and signed for Leverkusen in January 2017 for €20m. Since his transfer Bailey has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Bundesliga side, generating further interest.

Leverkusen director Jonas Boldt has tried to reassure home supporters that any imminent move for Bailey away from the Bay Arena is unlikely. Boldt previously dismissed the idea that the Jamaican U23 international would be sold, with the player currently contracted to the club until 2022.

However, the funds available to the Premier League trio may prove too tempting to turn down for the German side, who reportedly value Bailey at £40m.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Bailey, who is apparently a friend of countryman Usain Bolt, has reportedly refused to play for his country until the standard of Jamaican football improves.

