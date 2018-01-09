Lucas Leiva Refutes Claim That He Encouraged Coutinho to Quit Former Club Liverpool for Barcelona

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has denied reports that he encouraged compatriot Philippe Coutinho to leave Merseyside in favour of Barcelona. 

The Brazilian joined La Liga leaders Barca over the weekend in one of the most expensive deals of all time - with the Reds expected to receive an initial £105m upfront, with the rest being paid in add-ons. The transfer - a British record - will eventually equate to a total of £142m. 

Despite the substantial fee involved, the transfer, or the manner of it, left a bitter taste for many Liverpool fans. 

In the aftermath of Coutinho's move, Lucas Leiva, who joined Lazio from Liverpool in the summer having made 345 appearances for the club, was forced to take to social media to refute claims that he had encouraged the Brazilian midfielder to leave Merseyside. 

Before the move was completed, Leiva was quoted as telling his former teammate, by the Daily Mail: "Missing the Champions League means you will be fresh for the World Cup, my friend. It's not ideal, but you have to look at things positively."

Having already played for Liverpool in the competition, Coutinho will be ineligible to play for his new club in the Champions League knockout rounds. Some Liverpool fans interpreted Leiva's comments as words of encouragement, while others saw them as less cynical.  

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Turn to Leicester's Riyad Mahrez as a Replacement for Barcelona Bound Philippe Coutinho)

Lucas then went on to inform his followers that he is Coutinho's friend and that he doesn't make his decisions for him. 

Jurgen Klopp will now look to life without Coutinho. The Reds have already spent a record fee of £75m on Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, and may well be looking to spend even more on Coutinho's replacement. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters