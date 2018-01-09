Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Eyes Up Brazilian Midfielder as Long Term Successor to Fernandinho

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly highlighted Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred as the long-term replacement for ageing Fernandinho who turns 33 this year.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss has already requested a £50m war chest from the club this month in order to strengthen his squad, and the club seem to be making moves to securing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. However, Guardiola also seems determined to create a squad that will dominate the Premier League for years.

And part of that domination, according to Manchester Evening News, will be Brazilian midfielder Fred - the long term successor to Fernandinho.

Guardiola is said to have been hugely impressed with Fred's performances against the Citizens in their Champions League group matches earlier in the season, and with Fernandinho starting to hit the twilight of his career, and Yaya Toure being out of contract in the summer, the Spaniard is keen to employ a physical presence in the engine room.

Guardiola wants Fred. Work already begun on the deal - though January completion seen as a long shot #mcfc https://t.co/rvpCu96WMt — James Robson (@JamesRobsonMEN) January 9, 2018

That doesn't necessarily have to come this month - though it would certainly help Fernandinho's legs, which have run around in 33 matches already this season for club and country.

Fred wouldn't be available to City for the remainder of the Champions League, and Guardiola is happy to wait until the summer.

He has already begun the groundwork, though. Having already met with director of football Txiki Begiristain, chief executive Ferran Soriano and chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak to determine how the club will go about signing Fred.

The hope is that the deal can be done early in order to sign him as soon as summer arrives - much like Ederson Moraes and Bernardo Silva last summer.