Man City Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Talks Up Pep Guardiola's Impressive Attention to Detail

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that Pep Guardiola's attention to detail set him apart from other coaches and is a big reason as to why the club are getting things so right on the pitch this season.
The Citizens have enjoyed a tremendous first half of the season and are still unbeaten in the Premier League having won every game bar two draws against Everton and Crystal Palace.
The Etihad club, who are thought to be pressing ahead with a deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, are top of the pile after 22 games and have a whopping 15-point lead over second-placed Manchester United, and Guardiola's side are playing some of the best stuff English football has ever seen.
Speaking ahead of City's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Bristol City, Gundogan said of the Spaniard as quoted by the club's official website: "The manager and his staff always know what they need to show us or not.
"Normally at this point, it is not so needed that the manager has to tell us a lot. He just needs to remember us always because we know how we need to play against every kind of formation, if it is a back four or five, if it is one striker or two, if we need to build up or attack where the spaces are.
"There were a few games we were leading 3-0 or something at half-time and there were maybe just details, but situations he was not satisfied with.
"At the end he always tries to explain it. At half-time there's obviously not much time to do it. Sometimes there is a little bit more to talk, sometimes a little bit less but, in general, he always lets us know what we can improve for the second half and what we have done well."