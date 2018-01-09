Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku Weighs in on 'Racist' Advert Debate & Slams H&M on Instagram

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has weighed in on the debate regarding H&M's clothing advert, which has been slammed by many as racist. The clothing advert pictures a black child wearing a hooded jumper bearing the phrase 'coolest monkey in the jungle'.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the former Everton man uploaded an edited version of the original image, switching out the controversial phrase for 'Black is Beautiful'. Alongside the changed picture, Lukaku wrote a caption directed towards the child model, stating:

"You're prince soon to be a king. Don't let anybody tell you different...#blackexcellence".

Image by Richie Boon

The advertising campaign has seen the Swedish company in hot water, with Twitter going into meltdown over the misjudged picture. A number of famous stars have joined Lukaku in slamming the company, with musician The Weeknd ending all association with the company with whom he had previously sold his merchandise.

H&M have apologised for the disastrous decision, and have taken the picture down from their website and the clothing giants have also apologised for their actions.

Meanwhile, reports today have claimed that Man Utd are in the running for Roma's £21m-rated star Lorenzo Pellegrini, as they join Chelsea and Manchester City in the pursuit of the talented midfielder. With the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Michael Carrick and André Herrera all rumoured to be leaving the club this summer, United will be looking to sign replacements imminently.

