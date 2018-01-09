Marco Reus Reveals When He Plans to Make Dortmund Return From Lengthy Knee Lay Off

Marco Reus has his eyes set on a return to the Borussia Dortmund first team in the near future after another excruciatingly period of time on the sidelines.

The forward has been out of action for the past eight months after he ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments in May 2017, but is on the comeback trail after completing some much needed senior training sessions with his club in Dubai over the winter.

Speaking via Bundesliga.com, Reus revealed how his rehabilitation programme was going as he admitted how happy he was to finally be training alongside his teammates again.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

He said: "So far everything's gone to plan. I trained really well in Dubai (while on holiday over the winter break) and had some really intense sessions.

"I've continued that here and so being in Marbella has been like a second training camp for me. I'm very satisfied and I'm happy that I was able to take part in the sections I did.

"I hope over the next few days and weeks that I can intensify that even more with a view to making a full return to training."

Happy to see you back on the pitch @woodyinho pic.twitter.com/GrFAprsuzF — Mario Götze ⭐️️ (@MarioGoetze) January 4, 2018

Reus has suffered an unfair share of niggles and strains throughout his playing career, but none have been as lengthy as the injury he is currently battling back from.

Asked whether he knew how long he'd be out for, given his injury record in the past, Reus revealed that he was still as impatient as ever to come back from problems picked up on the pitch.

He continued: "As a footballer there's nothing worse than being injured, especially for such a long period. I'm extremely impatient.

Marco Reus is one of the most underrated players in world football. People forget how good he is because of the injuries (that don’t seem to affect him). — Stipe (@SchwarzgeIben) January 5, 2018

"But things like this are part of the game and I'm an optimist, so I'm always looking ahead. That's what I'm doing in this situation too. I'm happy that I'm able to participate in some sections of training."

The 28-year-old has apparently been pencilled in for a return to the senior set up next month, so what does Reus himself make of possibly making a first appearance of the season in February?

He added: "We'll see. I haven't set myself a date by which I want to be back. It's hard to say, given the kind of injury it was, because there are still several steps I still need to take.

"But I'm positive and I think that in the next few weeks things will progress. Then we'll just have to wait and see."