Marouane Fellaini Set to Quit Manchester United in the Summer Following Refusal to Sign Contract

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has told manager Jose Mourinho that he will reject all contract offers as he vies for a summer move away from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

The 6'4 ft Belgian had already turned down a new contract proposal with the Red Devils in September, and will be available on a free in the summer with his contract set to expire. 


Mourinho is reportedly keen on keeping him at Old Trafford, although the Belgium international, who has missed United's last 11 games through injury, is looking for a new challenge - and it is thought that he has big money offers on the table from both China and Turkey. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Fellaini was signed by former United manager David Moyes in 2013 for £28m from Everton. Since his arrival, the midfielder has made a total of 98 appearances for the Red Devils, he has scored three league goals for Mourinho's side in his nine appearances this season. 


According to the report, Mourinho has not given up on convincing Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford, and he is willing to use the time at United's training base in Dubai this week to try and persuade the Belgian to remain in Manchester. 

(You may also be interested in: Manchester United Set to Table £35m Bid for Mesut Ozil Before He Leaves Arsenal for Free in Summer)


Nevertheless, it is understood that United are not willing to table an improved contract offer, and so it appears that the midfielder's future lies away from the Theatre of Dreams. 

Mourinho will now have to decide whether to sell the Belgian in the January transfer window or risk loosing him for free in the summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters