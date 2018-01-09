Marouane Fellaini Set to Quit Manchester United in the Summer Following Refusal to Sign Contract

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has told manager Jose Mourinho that he will reject all contract offers as he vies for a summer move away from Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

Mourinho is reportedly keen on keeping him at Old Trafford, although the Belgium international, who has missed United's last 11 games through injury, is looking for a new challenge - and it is thought that he has big money offers on the table from both China and Turkey.

Fellaini was signed by former United manager David Moyes in 2013 for £28m from Everton. Since his arrival, the midfielder has made a total of 98 appearances for the Red Devils, he has scored three league goals for Mourinho's side in his nine appearances this season.





According to the report, Mourinho has not given up on convincing Fellaini to stay at Old Trafford, and he is willing to use the time at United's training base in Dubai this week to try and persuade the Belgian to remain in Manchester.

Manchester United have offered Marouane Fellaini a generous contract (which broke contract rules at the club), but Fellaini has endured torrid abuse from fans at times (I've been very critical) & has the right to do what's best for him. If he wants a new challenge, go for it. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 9, 2018

Nevertheless, it is understood that United are not willing to table an improved contract offer, and so it appears that the midfielder's future lies away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho will now have to decide whether to sell the Belgian in the January transfer window or risk loosing him for free in the summer.