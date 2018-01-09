Niasse Among Those Expected to Be Shown the Door in Everton January Clearout

Everton are expected to have a busy January transfer window, and it appears that their Senegalese striker Oumar Niasse is just one of a number of players who could be sold in order to make room for new incomings.

That is according to BBC Sport, who also believe that summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez may be deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.

With midfielders Kevin Mirallas joining Olympiakos on loan and Ross Barkley moving to Chelsea, manager Sam Allardyce certainly seems keen to make the team his own and get rid of any players who he considers deadwood.

Niasse joined Everton in 2016, but in that time has only made 12 starts, with a return of five goals. His most recent appearance came in the recent 2-0 loss against Manchester United, where he was guilty of missing Everton's best chance, and perhaps it was that match that convinced Allardyce to sell.

Nope, Niasse just hasn't got it. Tries his hardest but its not enough — BolasieOnTheBreak (@FinKitch) January 1, 2018

It appears likely he will stay in the Premier League, however, with Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Brom all rumoured to be interested in the striker.

Klaassen and Sandro, meanwhile, joined Everton in the summer, but have been massively disappointing signings. Both players have started just three times each in the Premier League, with no goals or assists between them, and Allardyce appears to have not seen anything from them to convince him that their fortunes will change.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Everton have already agreed a deal of £27m to bring in Turkish striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas, and their January spending is not expected to end there.

The Toffees have been linked with Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and Benfica's Rafa Silva amongst others, and it seems highly likely that reinforcements will soon be joining the ranks at Goodison Park if Allardyce is able to sell enough players.