Niasse Among Those Expected to Be Shown the Door in Everton January Clearout

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Everton are expected to have a busy January transfer window, and it appears that their Senegalese striker Oumar Niasse is just one of a number of players who could be sold in order to make room for new incomings.

That is according to BBC Sport, who also believe that summer signings Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez may be deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park.

With midfielders Kevin Mirallas joining Olympiakos on loan and Ross Barkley moving to Chelsea, manager Sam Allardyce certainly seems keen to make the team his own and get rid of any players who he considers deadwood.

Niasse joined Everton in 2016, but in that time has only made 12 starts, with a return of five goals. His most recent appearance came in the recent 2-0 loss against Manchester United, where he was guilty of missing Everton's best chance, and perhaps it was that match that convinced Allardyce to sell.

It appears likely he will stay in the Premier League, however, with Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Brom all rumoured to be interested in the striker.

Klaassen and Sandro, meanwhile, joined Everton in the summer, but have been massively disappointing signings. Both players have started just three times each in the Premier League, with no goals or assists between them, and Allardyce appears to have not seen anything from them to convince him that their fortunes will change.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Everton have already agreed a deal of £27m to bring in Turkish striker Cenk Tosun from Besiktas, and their January spending is not expected to end there. 

The Toffees have been linked with Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and Benfica's Rafa Silva amongst others, and it seems highly likely that reinforcements will soon be joining the ranks at Goodison Park if Allardyce is able to sell enough players. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters