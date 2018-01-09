Patrick Van Aanholt Assures Palace Fans He's Going Nowhere Amid Everton Links

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt has moved to give Eagles fans assurances over his future.

The player is said to have emerged as a target for Everton late last year, with new boss Sam Allardyce keen on sprucing things up at Goodison Park. And having worked with Van Aanholt at both Sunderland and Palace, the manager is reported as being intent on taking him to Everton.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The 27-year-old helped Allardyce secure Premier League survival at both of the aforementioned and the pair are believed to enjoy working with each other. 

However, the player has allayed fans' fears of him moving by letting them know that he has no plans to leave, via Twitter.

"Lol dont worry, I'm very happy at palace I aint going anywhere," he tweeted, in response to a fan suggesting that he was waving goodbye after Palace's FA Cup loss to Brighton on Monday.

Supporters must be quite happy to see such a response, as Van Aanholt is a favourite at Selhurst Park. They must also be happy with him not using the old double negatives too.

