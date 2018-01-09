Arsenal Player Exodus Beyond Alexis, Ozil Seems Inevitable

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil aren't the only players who could be on the way out from Arsenal.

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Arsenal are expected to sanction moves between now and the summer as a number of their first team squad are looking for permanent transfers away from the Emirates, according to Goal.

There is still much speculation about the long term future of German international Mesut Ozil, although he is one of many that remain unsettled ranging from; Alexis Sanchez, Francis Coquelin, Theo Walcott and Mathieu Debuchy. 

It is understood that if an acceptable fee of around £30m is offered for Chilean international Alexis Sanchez a move is likely to occur during January with Manchester City remaining his likely destination. 

It seems that manager Arsene Wenger has finally relented and is now prepared to accept a fee for the former Barcelona winger rather than just simply allowing him to walk away for free when his contract expires in the summer. 

According to the Daily Mirror, Coquelin is in high demand with a number of clubs from the Premier League and abroad showing interest in the defensive midfielder. Rumours suggest La Liga side Valencia have already submitted a £12m offer to head off fellow suitors West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Debuchy is another that is desperate to end his Arsenal nightmare and has been available for transfer since last summer. 

The defender has been linked with a move to West Brom as a make-weight in a deal to sign Baggies' captain Jonny Evans, although nothing yet has materialised. 

Guardiola's City are also interested in the Northern Ireland international and are prepared to do battle for his signature. 

Theo Walcott is looking to bolster his chances to secure his place in Gareth Southgate's 23 man England squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, but needs game time. Currently, his involvement mainly comes through domestic and European cup competitions, however there could be a shimmer of hope for the England international. 

Former club Southampton are reportedly interested, but they are not prepared to meet Arsenal's asking price of £25m - something more temporary maybe the solution for all parties concerned. 

Although there seems plenty of movement in the wrong direction from the Emirates for Arsenal supporters this is all part of the master plan as the club looks to evolve their player recruitment drive. 

In the summer, Arsenal will appoint Sven Mislintat in the role of Head of Recruitment and Raul Sanllehi as the club's new Director of Football; both will be intrinsic to a vastly different approach. However, the need to disband some of the fringe players is a move to enable the whole new strategy of recruitment to thrive. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters