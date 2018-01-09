PSG President Refutes Claims That French Giants Are Chasing Juventus Star Paulo Dybala

January 09, 2018

Pars Saint-Germain's club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has played down reports that the French side are interested in signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. 

The Argentine star is one of the most sought-after players in world football, with a host of Europe's elite clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old, including Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG.

Juventus however have remained firm in their stance on the availability of Dybala, although speaking to La Stampa (via Insidefutbol), Al-Khelaifi insists the Juventus man is not on PSG's radar. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

He said: "The truth is there are a lot of good players in Serie A, not just Dybala. If we are interested in him, we'll call Juventus.


"[Juventus president Andrea] Agnelli is a good friend but I can tell you that Dybala, at the moment, is not the key to PSG's future."


PSG currently boast one of Europe's most devastating front-lines of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar, scoring 31 Ligue 1 goals between them, leaving to talents of Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura warming the bench.


Dybala, however, is a versatile player and is comfortable operating behind a main striker as well as being able to play further forward.

Juventus' number 10 has enjoyed a fine season for the Turin side, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in Serie A this season as Juventus look to claim a seventh straight Scudetto, whilst also looking forward to a Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham in February.

