Real Madrid Boss Zidane Remains Defiant on Not Wanting New Signings Despite Nightmare Season

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has again rebuffed suggestions that he needs to sign new players in January to save the club from a nightmare season. Los Blancos drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday - a result that saw them fall 16 points behind league leaders Barcelona as the campaign approaches its midway point.

Speaking in the wake of the disappointing result, via Marca, the former French international faced the inevitable questions of whether he intended on bolstering his struggling squad in January, but claimed that he didn't require more players. Zidane said:

"I do not need anyone, and that's it. I do not want anybody. I do not want anything, we have staff, I believe in my squad.

"We have everything inform of us, we're going to see what happens at the end of the season, that's when things are made and if there should be a change, there will be a changes."

Zidane's bullish reply comes after he made similar comments in the build up to the game, when quizzed on the club's chances of bringing in Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to replace current number one Keylor Navas. With his side's hopes of defending their La Liga title becoming slimmer each week, the Bernebéu faithful are losing patience rapidly.

Despite enjoying a Champions League-La Liga double winning campaign last year, Real Madrid have endured a miserable first half of the 2017/18 season. Under intense pressure from both their fans and the Spanish press, Los Blancos are in danger of imploding. With their next three fixtures at home, Zidane's side will be desperate to win their fans over with a trio of big wins.

