Reports Claim Milan Want to Keep Andre Silva and Have Rejected Big Money China Offer

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

AC Milan have knocked back a huge €35m offer from a Chinese club for their flop summer signing Andre Silva.

The Portuguese forward is one of many names to have failed to live up to their billing at San Siro so far this season, and speculation has been rife over his future already.

Important result tonight, congratulations everyone ⚫🔴 #weareacmilan

A post shared by André Silva (@andresilva9) on

With the Rossoneri looking highly likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season through regular qualification means, some outlets have suggested that Silva and also Suso could be sold to raise the funds that would be lost out on as a result of their shortcomings on the pitch.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio though, Milan don't want to cash in on Silva just yet, and have apparently rejected a big money offer from the Far East.

The 22-year-old signed for the club for €38m from Porto, but hasn't scored a single goal in Serie A following the move - admittedly he hasn't had the regular game time to make much of an impact.

His highlight so far came during a Europa League match against FK Austria Wien in which he scored a hat-trick, and that seems to be where he'll have to make his mark if he is to remain with the club beyond January.

In recent days Silva has also been linked with a move to Everton, despite their recent acquisition of Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, with suggestions growing that Sandro Ramirez could be moved on after an uninspiring stint at Goodison Park.

Despite a tough few months for Silva, he remains a great young forward and he'll be hoping for a turnaround ahead of this year's World Cup in Russia.

