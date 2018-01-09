Spanish Full-Back Set to Leave Barcelona Following Philippe Coutinho Signing

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

Barcelona are willing to allow Aleix Vidal to leave the Camp Nou, with the Spaniard now surplus to requirements following the signing of Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.

Vidal, who has only featured ten times for the Catalan giants this season, was signed from Sevilla in 2015 for £13m. The versatile Spaniard has made a total of 25 appearances for La Liga leaders Barcelona, who are currently nine points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid. 

Following the £140m signing of Coutinho, Barcelona are reportedly keen to offload a number of players to raise funds for a potential summer spending spree. Vidal was one of the first players to be told by Valverde that he is no longer needed, and the right-back wasn't included in Barcelona's squad on Sunday as they overcame Levante 3-0 to maintain their lead at the top of the table. 

Sevilla are reportedly interested in reacquiring the full-back in the January transfer window, and Vidal himself is also thought to be open to the option of returning to his former club. However, Barcelona are only willing to consider a permanent offer for the 28-year-old, and are looking for a fee of £10m, plus a number of add-ons.

If Sevilla fail to match Barca's asking price for the defender, the club are reportedly happy to keep him at the Camp Nou until the summer, when they will reassess the situation.  

Nevertheless, with a host of other clubs also thought to be interested, an imminent departure from Catalonia looks inevitable for the Spaniard. 

