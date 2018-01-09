Spanish Report Claims Liverpool & Arsenal Are Preparing to Move for Disgruntled Barcelona Midfielder

January 09, 2018

Reports in Spain are claiming that Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic; the Croatian international is said to be looking to leave Camp Nou following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

It finally happened. After what feels like years of rumours, Philippe Coutinho has finally joined Barcelona. And for many, the £142m signing will be met with joy. However, there are those who would've preferred the Brazilian stayed at Anfield, and one such player comes in the form of Rakitic.

According to Spanish rumours outlet Diario Gol, the Croatian - who has always made his feelings clear regarding Coutinho's arrival - is now hugely worried that he will be forced out of the starting lineup in Catalonia, and is seriously contemplating an exit.

And he's attracting interest. The report goes on to claim that both Arsenal and Liverpool are weighing up moves for the 29-year-old, who has been a revelation at Barca since his move from Sevilla in 2014.

Interest has also made it's way from Serie A as well, with Italian champions Juventus said to be keen on gaining Rakitic's signature.

However, no deal looks likely to be done in this window. While the player is worried about his game time, he's willing to give manager Ernesto Valverde to show Rakitic that he is still important to the club in the second half of the season.

Coutinho can't be registered for the Champions League with Barca due to his appearances in the competition for Liverpool - so that is a safe spot for the Croatian; but he is concerned with cup and league appearances.

Should Rakitic decide to eventually move on, it is claimed that he will use the World Cup to attract even more interest in his services and make the best move available to him.

