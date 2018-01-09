Spurs Striker Harry Kane Delivers His Verdict on Philippe Coutinho's Big Money Move to Barcelona

January 09, 2018

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane believes Philippe Coutinho deserves respect for engineering his dream move to Barcelona in a professional manner.

The Brazilian finally secured the long-awaited move on Monday, and has since been pictured watching the Merseyside Derby from a London hotel as he waited for the final details to be ironed out.

The 25-year-old has come in for criticism from some Reds fans, with some believing he feigned injury to get out of playing in the game, which they won 2-1 thanks to a Virgil van Dijk winner.

Barcelona have actually reported that Coutinho will have to wait for his debut as a result of a legitimate thigh injury, and the maestro will be sidelined for around three weeks.

There may be some animosity from his now-former supporters, but in the eyes of Spurs striker Kane, Coutinho has handled the situation just fine.

As quoted by the Independent, he said: "It’s a matter of opinion. I think if a player wants to go then why would you stop him? He’s not going to be in the club, he’s not going to play every game, he’s not going to put his heart on the line.

"From the Coutinho point of view I think he’s been very professional in the six months he has played this year and, look, Liverpool have got a good offer from Barca and accepted it so I wouldn’t say they’re powerless but I can see why if a player wants to go you would let him go."

Kane's comments are certainly an interesting take and could definitely be digged out again in the future if he moves on from Tottenham - Real Madrid have been linked with a big money move for the 24-year-old over the past few months.

