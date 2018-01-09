Swansea Interested in Signing Fulham Right Back in Bid to Strengthen Survival Bid

Swansea City are interested in signing former Tottenham right back Ryan Fredericks from Championship side Fulham this month.



Currently bottom of the table, the Swans have highlighted areas to improve their squad and will use the January transfer window to their full advantage as they look to stave off relegation to the Championship, according to Sky Sports.



Fredericks is a product of the Tottenham academy, and made his first-team debut alongside Harry Kane back in 2011, and will be hoping to emulate his former teammates' success in the top tier of English football.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

The pacey 25-year-old's talents were on display this past weekend, in Fulham's FA Cup tie against Premier League side Southampton.

The Swans could face competition from fellow Premier League strugglers Stoke City, who are also reportedly interested in capturing the signature of Fredericks.



Interest in the right-back will come as no surprise to Fulham fans, who saw their young side go on to a play-off semi-final last year and a 6th place finish in the league. Results, however this year have been less than convincing at Craven Cottage, and Fulham currently sit 10th four points adrift from the coveted play-off places.

The new Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal will be eager to capitalise on this to strengthen his squad, with 16 games remaining to save the Welsh side from relegation



Fredericks direct and quick play from the back would be welcomed at the Liberty Stadium and the chance to play in the Premier League for the remainder of the season may be the pulling factor for the Swans in capturing his signature.