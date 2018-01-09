West Ham Face Battle to Land Anderlecht Star Also Tracked by Man Utd in January

By 90Min
January 09, 2018

West Ham have scouted out Anderlecht star Leander Dendoncker as a potential signing for the club, but may have to wait until the summer to stand a chance of getting him.

The 22-year-old has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho supposedly a big fan of his and considered a move last summer prior to the signing of Nemanja Matic.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Strong and tall, Dendoncker is understood to perfectly fit the profile of player David Moyes is after, and he would likely adapt well to the physicality of the English Premier League.

As reported by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck wants to play Dendoncker as a defender, but the player himself would rather stick as a holding midfielder, which could open the door for West Ham in the long run.

Anderlecht do not want to sell in January because currently the club are points adrift of First Division A leaders Club Brugge, and they want to keep hold of Dendoncker to give themselves a chance of reducing the deficit.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Hammers are determined to strengthen in the middle of the park after missing out on Sporting CP's William Carvalho last summer. The Londoners have also been linked with moves for Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey, Stoke midfielder Joe Allen, Arsenal's Francis Coquelin.

In addition Moyes knows has also been linked with a midfielder he knows very well in Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United.

Although there is only a relatively slim chance of the club signing Dendoncker, there may be hope because the two clubs are on good terms with each other after the successful transfer of Cheikhou Kouyate in 2014.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters