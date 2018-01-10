Arsene Wenger Admits to Unknowingly Sitting Next to Gardener in Last Touchline Ban at Chelsea

Arsene Wenger has revealed he sat next to his gardener last season at Stamford Bridge, completely oblivious to who he was.

The Arsenal manager will sit out the second of a three-match touchline ban on Wednesday night as the Gunners face Chelsea in the first leg on the Carabao Cup semi-final.

In the latter half of the previous campaign, Wenger was also issued a similar ban, and had to watch the Blues defeat his team from the stands.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

During that moment, the coach sat next to his gardener and Wenger explained the awkward exchange between them (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

"I sat next to a guy who says 'hello, how are you?' I said, 'good afternoon.' He said, 'I am your gardener.'

"I didn't even know him. He was an Arsenal fan who went to the game at Chelsea," Wenger elaborated.

Chelsea went on to win the match at home and eventually win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The two rivals played out a draw at Stamford Bridge this time around, before locking horns in a thrilling contest at the Emirates Stadium just last week.

Wenger admitted sitting on the touchlines last time around at the home of the Blues was a nuisance.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"It was not a pleasant experience. At Chelsea, you have to go on the other side to go in the directors' box, so by the time you get around the stadium, it's ten minutes played [of the match]."

Wenger will be able to communicate with his first-team staff Jens Lehmann and Steve Bould, but will be hoping to atone for his side going out of the FA Cup Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal will be up against it, however, as Mesut Ozil - a stand-out player in the last clash - is set to miss out due to injury.