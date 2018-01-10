Cedric Bakambu to Become Most Expensive African Player of All Time After Move to Beijing Guoan

Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan will soon make Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu the most expensive African player of all time, but only after paying almost double the DR Congo international's release clause as a result of additional taxes.

According to L'Equipe, the details to seal Bakambu's move to China were finalised several days ago - the 26-year-old has even undergone a successful medical - but it is now becoming apparent just how much his new Chinese club are having to pay.

@VillarrealCF official Chinese weibo posted a picture of Bakambu and said:

Beijing Guoan initially triggered the €40m buyout clause in Bakambu's contract with Villarreal.

That in itself would rival the fees that Liverpool paid for both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, two of the most expensive African players of all time, but wouldn't come close to the €56m figure the Reds have also agreed to pay to sign Guinean star Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Yet after taxes and regulations imposed by the Chinese state, Beijing Guoan have had to take their spend on Bakambu way above the original €40m offer, paying as much as €76m instead.

Bakambu, who has scored 14 times in 21 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal this season, will personally be very well off in China as L'Equipe notes that his contract will pay him a gross figure of €18m per year.

